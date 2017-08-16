|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, August 16, 2017
Grace Mugabe claims diplomatic immunity in South Africa assault case
JOHANNESBURG: Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has claimed diplomatic immunity after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old model, South African police said on Wednesday (Aug 16), in an incident that could test cross-border relations. The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused....
channelnewsasia 6:29:00 PM CEST
