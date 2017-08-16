Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, August 16, 2017

Grace Mugabe claims diplomatic immunity in South Africa assault case

JOHANNESBURG: Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe has claimed diplomatic immunity after being accused of assaulting a 20-year-old model, South African police said on Wednesday (Aug 16), in an incident that could test cross-border relations. The 52-year-old wife of President Robert Mugabe is accused....

channelnewsasia 6:29:00 PM CEST

The hunt for Grace Mugabe

iafrica 8:58:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Zimbabwe (10)

Flag
South Africa (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Harare(ZW)

Johannesburg(ZA)

Pretoria(ZA)

Help about this topicRelated People

Emmerson Mnangagwa (1)

Robert Mugabe (1)

Grace Mugabe (7)

Gabriella Engels (3)

South Africa (1)

Clayson Monyela (1)

Vishnu Naidoo (1)

Hong Kong (1)

Diana Nyokadzino (1)

West Hotel (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

ZANU-PF (1)

Southern African Development Community (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.