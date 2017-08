LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Former superstar and California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has donated 100,000 U.S. dollars to Simon Wiesenthal Center, emphasizing "there is no room for hate and bigotry" in the United States. "America is a great nation of tolerance and inclusion. There is no room for hate and bigotry. xinhuanet_en 12:11:00 PM CEST