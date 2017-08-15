Main Menu

Tuesday, August 15, 2017

FG appeals to ASUU to shelve strike

The Federal Government has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike in the universities in the interest of the nation. Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment made the appeal in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press, in the Ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.

onlinenigeria 8:58:00 PM CEST

ASUU: FUT, UNN Join Strike

thisdayonline 2:20:00 AM CEST

