Tuesday, August 15, 2017
FG appeals to ASUU to shelve strike
The Federal Government has appealed to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to suspend its ongoing strike in the universities in the interest of the nation. Sen. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment made the appeal in a statement signed by Mr Samuel Olowookere, Deputy Director, Press, in the Ministry, on Tuesday in Abuja.
onlinenigeria 8:58:00 PM CEST
