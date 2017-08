Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and across the world are observing India’s Independence Day, Tuesday (August 15), as Black Day. Its aim is to convey the message to international community that India has usurped Kashmiris' inalienable right to self-determination by the dint of force. Infopak-en 8:50:00 AM CEST