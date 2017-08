NAIROBI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday called on police officers to exercise restraint and provide protection during peaceful and lawful post-election protests in accordance with the law. Speaking for the first time since his re-election on Friday, Kenyatta called on those not happy with the outcome of the Aug. xinhuanet_en 4:55:00 PM CEST