* Defence shares attract buyers. * Nikkei volatility index jumps to highest since April. * Nikkei futures closed 19,395 on CME. By Ayai Tomisawa. TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average on Monday tumbled 1.0 percent to a 3-1/2-month low following a holiday weekend, as tension between.... reuters 9:04:00 AM CEST