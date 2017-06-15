|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
The Latest: DC police to charge 12 Turkish security agents
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on charges filed against Turkish security agents in (all times EDT): 6:35 p.m. A U.S. official says police in Washington will announce charges against 12 Turkish security agents related to violence that happened when Turkey’s president visited last month. The official says seven will be charged with felonies.
