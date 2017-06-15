|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Bank of England comes closest to voting for rate hike since 2007
The Bank of England shocked financial markets today, saying that three of its policymakers had backed an interest rate hike, the closest it has come to raising rates since 2007, despite signs of a slowdown in Britain's economy. Ian McCafferty and Michael Saunders joined previous rate rise advocate....
