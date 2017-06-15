Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Qatar Central Bank raises QMR deposit rate

thepeninsulaqatar 1:05:00 PM CEST

US moves to reassure Qatar with arms sale, joint exercise

straitstimesSG 4:33:00 PM CEST

US, Qatar agree F-15 fighter jet sale

straitstimesSG 3:27:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (13)

Flag
Qatar (12)

Flag
Saudi Arabia (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

James Mattis (2)

Donald Trump (2)

Khaled al-Attiyah (2)

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (1)

Adel al-Jubeir (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

United States (1)

Saudi Foreign (1)

Saudi Arabia (1)

Ibrahim Kalin (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

The Pentagon (5)

Islamic State (2)

Muslim Brotherhood (1)

United Nations (1)

State Department (1)

Central Bank (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.