Thursday, June 15, 2017
Qatar Central Bank raises QMR deposit rate
thepeninsulaqatar 1:05:00 PM CEST
US moves to reassure Qatar with arms sale, joint exercise
straitstimesSG 4:33:00 PM CEST
US, Qatar agree F-15 fighter jet sale
straitstimesSG 3:27:00 AM CEST
Countries
United States (13)
Qatar (12)
Saudi Arabia (6)
Places
Washington(US)
Related People
James Mattis (2)
Donald Trump (2)
Khaled al-Attiyah (2)
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (1)
Adel al-Jubeir (1)
Rex Tillerson (1)
United States (1)
Saudi Foreign (1)
Saudi Arabia (1)
Ibrahim Kalin (1)
Other Names
The Pentagon (5)
Islamic State (2)
Muslim Brotherhood (1)
United Nations (1)
State Department (1)
Central Bank (1)
