Thursday, June 15, 2017

iPhone 8 will finally support a popular high-tech feature, rumours suggest

The iPhone 8 could be the first smartphone from Apple to support wireless charging, according to Users will be able to place the phone on an inductive surface to recharge it without having to plug it in. Although other smartphone makers such as Samsung have included the feature in some models, Apple has so far held out.

themirror 9:05:00 PM CEST

7 hints Apple dropped about the iPhone 8

CBSnews 8:32:00 PM CEST

