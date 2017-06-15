Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Rodman gives Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' as gift for North Korea's Kim: AP

SEOUL Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman on Thursday gave North Korea's sports minister a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" as a gift for the country's leader Kim Jong Un, the Associated Press said. The copy of the book was not signed by Trump.

reuters 2:36:00 PM CEST

N. Korea released U.S. man for 'humanitarian' reasons

usaToday 2:10:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (11)

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Cincinnati(US)

Ohio(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Dennis Rodman (1)

Kim Jong-un (1)

Robert Birsel (1)

North Korea (9)

Otto Warmbier (2)

Christine Kim (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (1)

National Basketball Association (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.