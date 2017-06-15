|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Rodman gives Trump's 'The Art of the Deal' as gift for North Korea's Kim: AP
SEOUL Former National Basketball Association star Dennis Rodman on Thursday gave North Korea's sports minister a copy of U.S. President Donald Trump's book "The Art of the Deal" as a gift for the country's leader Kim Jong Un, the Associated Press said. The copy of the book was not signed by Trump.
reuters 2:36:00 PM CEST
