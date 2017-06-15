|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
London apartment block fire rises to 17, more feared dead
LONDON The death toll in a fire that ripped through a 24-floor block of flats in London rose to 17 on Thursday, with many people still missing and firefighters facing hazardous conditions as they searched the charred wreck. Smoke was still wafting out of the shell of the Grenfell Tower on Thursday,....
reuters 1:04:00 PM CEST
