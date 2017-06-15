Main Menu

Thursday, June 15, 2017

London apartment block fire rises to 17, more feared dead

LONDON The death toll in a fire that ripped through a 24-floor block of flats in London rose to 17 on Thursday, with many people still missing and firefighters facing hazardous conditions as they searched the charred wreck. Smoke was still wafting out of the shell of the Grenfell Tower on Thursday,....

reuters 1:04:00 PM CEST

Probes launched as search continues for London fire victims

AP 7:50:00 PM CEST

Queensland reassures unit residents after London fire

smh 11:07:00 AM CEST

London firefighters search for more building inferno victims

AP 9:02:00 AM CEST

PM orders probe as firefighters search for bodies in London...

thepeninsulaqatar 8:56:00 PM CEST

London fire: Survivors clambered over charred bodies in corridors, stairs to escape Jun 15, 2017 12:13 IST

HindustanTimes 8:46:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Australia (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Brisbane(AU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (3)

Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (2)

Prince William (1)

Jeremy Corbyn (1)

Maria Cristina (1)

Michael Holden (1)

Harriet Harman (1)

Prince Harry of Wales (1)

North Kensington (3)

London Fire Brigade (2)

Stuart Cundy (2)

Dany Cotton (2)

Mark Roche (1)

Emma Dent Coad (1)

Mohammed Alhaj Ali (1)

Khadija Saye (1)

Joe Ruane (1)

Mariem Elggwahry (1)

Fire Commissioner Dany Cotton (1)

Bassem Choukeir (1)

Marco Gottardi (1)

Gloria Trevisan (1)

Hugh Lawson (1)

Grenfell Tower (1)

Mick de Brenni (1)

Estelle Shirbon (1)

Samira Lamrani (1)

Harley Facades (1)

Adi Estu (1)

Associated Press (1)

Frank Griffiths (1)

Kate Holton (1)

Mike Long (1)

Chelsea Tenant Management Organization (1)

Costas Pitas (1)

London Police (1)

Nick Hurd (1)

Queensland Fire (1)

David Collins (1)

Royal Borough (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Sky News (2)

Methodist Church (1)

Evening Standard (1)

Daily Telegraph (1)

Air Force (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
