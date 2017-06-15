|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
The Latest: Trump calls for unity after Scalise shooting
WASHINGTON (AP) " The Latest on Trump and reaction to the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): 11:52 a.m. President Donald Trump is calling for unity after a shooting that injured a top House Republican leader. Trump says in a televised statement from the White House that....
nzherald 6:48:00 PM CEST
