|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, June 15, 2017
|
|
Former greats slam Morgan for putting blame on...
|
Nasser Hussain said it was "disrespectful" to Pakistan to blame England's shock eight-wicket Champions Trophy semifinal defeat on a used Cardiff pitch. England, previously the only unbeaten team left in the eight-strong one-day international tournament and huge favourites to defeat Pakistan, were bowled out for just 211 in Cardiff on Wednesday.
khaleejtimes 9:59:00 PM CEST
|
|
|