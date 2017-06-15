|News ClusterEnglish
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Lungu orders restoration of sanity in civil service
STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka PRESIDENT Lungu says the civil service is still politically contaminated and has since directed employing authorities to restore sanity to improve the delivery of public services. President Lungu said in Lusaka yesterday that politics should be played in its right place and not the civil service.
dailymail-zm
