Thursday, June 15, 2017

Adele paid emotional visit to Grenfell Tower in London

The 29-year-old singer was spotted at the vigil being held for the 12 people who are confirmed to be dead at the time of writing, when a faulty fridge exploded inside the 27-storey apartment building and set the entire block ablaze in just 15 minutes. A Twitter fan account for the singer tweeted the news in the early hours of Thursday (15.

cyprus-mail 8:39:00 AM CEST

Adele shows her support by 'comforting' people at the scene of the Grenfell Tower tragedy during emotional visit

themirror 5:05:00 AM CEST

