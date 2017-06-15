|News ClusterEnglish
Russia questions US Himars missile deployment in Syria
|
Image copyright AFP Image caption The government says it has advanced up to Tanf. The Russian defence ministry has raised concerns about US multiple-rocket launchers being deployed at a base in eastern Syria. It said it was not impossible the two Himars launchers being set up in al-Tanf would be used against troops fighting so-called Islamic State.
