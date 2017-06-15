Main Menu

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Russia questions US Himars missile deployment in Syria

Image copyright AFP Image caption The government says it has advanced up to Tanf. The Russian defence ministry has raised concerns about US multiple-rocket launchers being deployed at a base in eastern Syria. It said it was not impossible the two Himars launchers being set up in al-Tanf would be used against troops fighting so-called Islamic State.

Russia Accuses U.S. Of Deploying Missiles In Syria

