|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Thursday, June 15, 2017
|
|
Senate passes Russia sanctions amendment with overwhelming 97-2 vote
|
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly for an amendment limiting the Trump administration's ability to unilaterally ease sanctions on Russia. In a 97-2 vote, with only Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) voting against the measure, the Senate approved a new package of....
CBSnews 7:29:00 AM CEST
|
|
|