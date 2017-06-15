Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Thursday, June 15, 2017

Senate passes Russia sanctions amendment with overwhelming 97-2 vote

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly for an amendment limiting the Trump administration's ability to unilaterally ease sanctions on Russia. In a 97-2 vote, with only Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) voting against the measure, the Senate approved a new package of....

CBSnews 7:29:00 AM CEST

Putin to answer questions from the people during annual Q&amp;A marathon

itartass_en 9:34:00 AM CEST

Putin, in pre-election year, pledges to erase spiralling poverty

channelnewsasia 10:28:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Russian Federation (27)

Flag
United States (15)

Help about this topicPlaces

Moskva(RU)

Iževsk(RU)

Utah State(US)

Ohio(US)

Alexandria(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Vladimir Putin (5)

Alexei Navalny (1)

Chris Van Hollen (1)

Dmitry Solovyov (1)

Sherrod Brown (1)

James Comey (1)

Bob Corker (1)

Mike Lee (1)

Rand Paul (1)

Gareth Jones (1)

Christian Lowe (1)

Benjamin Cardin (1)

Dmitry Peskov (1)

Direct Line (3)

Andrew Osborn (2)

Andrey Ostroukh (2)

Vladimir Soldatkin (1)

John Dickerson (1)

Zlata Garasyuta (1)

Elena Fabrichnaya (1)

Steve Scalise (1)

Maria Tsvetkova (1)

Polina Devitt (1)

Rex Tillerson (1)

Katya Golubkova (1)

Polina Nikolskaya (1)

Oksana Kobzeva (1)

Gleb Stolyarov (1)

Mike Crapo (1)

Alexander Winning (1)

Maria Kiselyova (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Senate Banking Committee (1)

World Bank (1)

Federal Statistics Service (1)

Channel One (1)

Kremlin (1)

Capitol Police (1)

FBI (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.