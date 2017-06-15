|News ClusterEnglish
Daily News Analysis
Thursday, June 15, 2017
Top Mountie expected to testify at RCMP Labour Code trial in Moncton shootings
RCMP Commissioner Bob Paulson is expected to testify today at the national police force's Labour Code trial in connection with the shooting deaths of three Mounties and wounding of two others in Moncton in 2014. Paulson will be the defence's last witness at trial, which has been going on in Moncton since April except for a recent two-week break.
CBC 1:39:00 PM CEST
