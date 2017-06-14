Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM for sugar subsidy to poor

NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to reconsider a decision on sugar subsidy that affects the poor. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that due to the decision, taken by the Cabinet committee on economic affairs under the....

timesofindia 10:48:00 PM CEST

Arvind Kejriwal urges PM Narendra Modi to restore sugar subsidy in entirety

financialexpress 7:52:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
India (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Arvind Kejriwal (3)

Narendra Modi (3)

Manish Sisodia (2)

Sheila Dikshit (1)

New Delhi (1)

Anil Baijal (1)

Anna Yojana (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.