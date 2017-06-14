|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM for sugar subsidy to poor
NEW DELHI: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to reconsider a decision on sugar subsidy that affects the poor. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said that due to the decision, taken by the Cabinet committee on economic affairs under the....
timesofindia 10:48:00 PM CEST
