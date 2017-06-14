Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

The five battles England must win to reach Champions Trophy final

England head into tomorrow’s Champions Trophy semi-final against Pakistan in Cardiff as strong favourites but Eoin Morgan’s side will have to overcome a number of key battles if they are to secure a spot in Sunday’s showpiece. With themselves Complacency is a dirty word in professional sport, but it....

thetimes 5:51:00 AM CEST

England crumble to 211 all out against Pakistan

channelnewsasia 6:24:00 PM CEST

ICC Champions Trophy: Ruthless Pakistan overwhelm shell-shocked England

financialexpress 10:55:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (17)

Flag
Pakistan (14)

Help about this topicPlaces

Cardiff(GB)

Birmingham(GB)

Help about this topicRelated People

Eoin Morgan (3)

Joe Root (2)

Mohammad Hafeez (2)

Liam Plunkett (1)

Jos Buttler (2)

Adil Rashid (2)

Mark Wood (2)

Jonny Bairstow (2)

Hasan Ali (2)

Alex Hales (2)

Ben Stokes (2)

Jason Roy (2)

Sarfraz Ahmed (2)

Neville Dalton (1)

Moeen Ali (1)

Jake Ball (1)

Azhar Ali (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.