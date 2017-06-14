Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Mortgage-rate hike could be on the horizon for Canada

An economic growth spurt is bringing the prospect of higher mortgage rates at a time when many Canadians in the country’s largest cities are stretching to afford homes. Some analysts expect the Bank of Canada will raise the rate it charges financial institutions to borrow money overnight this fall after the central bank’s No.

theglobeandmail 3:56:00 AM CEST

Canadian oil output hike puts Trudeau climate action in doubt

japantoday 12:46:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Canada (13)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (1)

Justin Trudeau (1)

Catherine McKenna (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

G8 (2)

Greenpeace International (1)

Gulf Co (1)

Paris Agreement (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.