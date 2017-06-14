|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
|
|
Mortgage-rate hike could be on the horizon for Canada
|
An economic growth spurt is bringing the prospect of higher mortgage rates at a time when many Canadians in the country’s largest cities are stretching to afford homes. Some analysts expect the Bank of Canada will raise the rate it charges financial institutions to borrow money overnight this fall after the central bank’s No.
theglobeandmail 3:56:00 AM CEST
|
|
|