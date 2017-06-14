Main Menu

12 bank accounts and Rs 1.78 lakh crore bad debt

The gross bad debt of the Indian banking system as of March was at Rs 7.11 lakh crore. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its internal advisory committee (IAC) had identified 12 accounts that covered about 25 per cent of the banking system’s non-performing assets for immediate resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

rediff

12 defaulters identified by RBI to be named soon: Finance Ministry

financialexpress

