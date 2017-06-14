|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
12 bank accounts and Rs 1.78 lakh crore bad debt
The gross bad debt of the Indian banking system as of March was at Rs 7.11 lakh crore. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday said its internal advisory committee (IAC) had identified 12 accounts that covered about 25 per cent of the banking system’s non-performing assets for immediate resolution under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.
rediff 1:07:00 PM CEST
