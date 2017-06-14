Main Menu

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Is Trump &#39;disrupting&#39; his own foreign-policy team? The case of Qatar

When President Trump chose a Rose Garden press conference to blast away at Qatar as the guilty party in the Gulf Arab states’ sudden falling-out last week, it was a fresh example of the shoot-from-the-hip and mixed-messaging diplomacy that Americans – and the world – may have to accept as the new normal.

Turkey: Gulf rift damages Muslim world

Turkey’s FM Cavusolgu to visit Qatar

