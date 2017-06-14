Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

UNIAN: Ukraine, EU concerned over human rights situation in Crimea, Donbas

The wife of Reshat Ametov wipes her tears during his funeral in Simferopol on March 18, 2014. Crimean Tatar Reshat Ametov, who had been protesting against Russian troops in the Black Sea peninsula, was found dead, days after he was seen being hauled away by men in military-style jackets.

kyivpost 11:23:00 AM CEST

Ottawa quietly eases restrictions on Ukraine mission

theglobeandmail 11:45:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Ukraine (20)

Flag
Russian Federation (10)

Flag
Canada (8)

Help about this topicPlaces

Donetsk(UA)

Simferopol(UA)

Kyiv(UA)

Moskva(RU)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mark Lubiniecki (1)

Crimean Tatar Reshat Ametov (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Transparency International (2)

Human Rights Watch (2)

High Commission (1)

European Union (1)

NATO (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Security

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.