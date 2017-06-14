Main Menu

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Cabinet nod for raising funds by developing land acquired for MAHA-Metro

As per the agreement, the metro company can now raise funds through development on the land acquired from the local civic body, the government and the semi-government organisations. The Cabinet also put up the condition that the project cost would be met from the escrow accounts of Pune and Nagpur....

expressindia 3:27:00 AM CEST

Nagpur Metro Rail Corporation Limited to be responsible for escalated project cost

timesofindia 11:12:00 AM CEST

