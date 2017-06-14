|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Cabinet nod for raising funds by developing land acquired for MAHA-Metro
As per the agreement, the metro company can now raise funds through development on the land acquired from the local civic body, the government and the semi-government organisations. The Cabinet also put up the condition that the project cost would be met from the escrow accounts of Pune and Nagpur....
expressindia 3:27:00 AM CEST
