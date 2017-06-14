|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
DUP leader arrives in Downing Street for crucial talks with May
As MPs return to Westminster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster has touched down in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. DUP support is needed to get the Queen’s speech passed through Parliament. “We enter these talks in a positive fashion.
euronews-en 5:59:00 AM CEST
