Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

DUP leader arrives in Downing Street for crucial talks with May

As MPs return to Westminster, leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party Arlene Foster has touched down in London for talks with UK Prime Minister Theresa May. DUP support is needed to get the Queen’s speech passed through Parliament. “We enter these talks in a positive fashion.

euronews-en 5:59:00 AM CEST

Northern Ireland DUP risks being fall guy in any deal: Lord Trimble Party taking a 'significant risk' in entering a possible deal with Government.

belfasttelegraph 9:03:00 AM CEST

Foster would be foolish to overplay DUP's strong... Arlene Foster must hardly be able to believe her luck. For a period of months she was unable to...

belfasttelegraph 9:03:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (12)

Flag
United Kingdom (5)

Help about this topicPlaces

Westminster(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (3)

Arlene Foster (3)

Jeremy Corbyn (1)

Nick Clegg (1)

George Osborne (1)

Nicola Sturgeon (1)

David Cameron (1)

Belfast Telegraph (2)

Kenny Rogers (1)

And Foster (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Good Friday Agreement (1)

Sinn Fein (1)

European Union (1)

Downing Street (1)

Ulster Unionist Party (1)

Conservative Party (1)

Democratic Unionist Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.