Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Afghan policy to take into account regional situation, says Mattis
WASHINGTON: US Defence Secretary James Mattis told a congressional panel late on Monday that the Trump administration’s Afghan policy would also look at impact of the rivalry between Pakistan and India on the situation in Afghanistan. Mr Mattis said he would present the new policy to President....
dawn 5:24:00 AM CEST
