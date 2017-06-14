|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
|
|
Was cladding to blame for spread of London tower fire?
|
'The council thought it was too much money to spend on one building and chose not to do it. 'Seeing what happened this morning, I just couldn't believe it, they risked over 600 people's lives to save money. 'I was absolutely gutted, it really upset me, I knew the building so well and got to know a lot of the families.
dailymail 11:13:00 PM CEST
|
|
|