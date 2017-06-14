Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Several missing after Nairobi building collapse

About 15 people are missing after a seven-storey building collapsed in a residential area of the Kenyan capital Nairobi, rescue services said on Tuesday. The Kenya Red Cross said on its Twitter feed that the building had collapsed in an eastern Nairobi suburb, while Saint John’s Ambulance said 15 people were reported missing.

cyprusweekly 5:33:00 AM CEST

Nairobi bourse crosses 3,500 points to hit a year high

xinhuanet_en 6:51:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

Nairobi Securities Exchange (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Red Cross (3)

Kenya Commercial Bank (2)

Kenya Airways (1)

Breweries Ltd (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

ManMadeDisasters

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.