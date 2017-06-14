|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Iran kills 3 members of ‘Sunni Muslim Jihadist’ group, arrests 5: Media report
Iranian forces killed three members of a Sunni Muslim jihadi group in the city of Chabahar in southeast Iran on Wednesday and arrested five others, the Mehr news agency said. It said one member of the security forces had also been killed. Mehr said the suspects were believed to be members of Ansar....
HindustanTimes 8:44:00 PM CEST
