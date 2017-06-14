|News ClusterEnglish
Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Shooting at UPS centre in San Francisco leaves 4 injured
UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco after the shooting on Wednesday. (Eric Risberg/The Associated Press) A shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco sent four people to hospital, officials said.
CBC 7:40:00 PM CEST
