Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Shooting at UPS centre in San Francisco leaves 4 injured

UPS workers gather outside after a reported shooting at a UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco after the shooting on Wednesday. (Eric Risberg/The Associated Press) A shooting Wednesday at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service centre in San Francisco sent four people to hospital, officials said.

CBC 7:40:00 PM CEST

Several shot in San Francisco at UPS facility

afp-english 8:42:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (7)

Help about this topicPlaces

Help about this topicRelated People

San Francisco (6)

Natalie Godwin (1)

Brent Andrew (1)

Robert Kim (1)

Steven Gaunt (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

San Francisco General Hospital (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.