Wednesday, June 14, 2017
Hostages held, 9 killed in attack at Somalia restaurant
Gunmen posing as military forces were holding dozens of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. Police said at least nine people had been killed and several wounded.
ABCnews 10:25:00 PM CEST
