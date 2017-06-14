Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Wednesday, June 14, 2017

Hostages held, 9 killed in attack at Somalia restaurant

Gunmen posing as military forces were holding dozens of hostages inside a popular restaurant in Somalia's capital in an attack that began when a car bomb exploded at the gate, police and a witness said Wednesday night, while the extremist group al-Shabab claimed responsibility. Police said at least nine people had been killed and several wounded.

ABCnews 10:25:00 PM CEST

Nine people killed in suicide attack on Mogadishu hotel

straitstimesSG 10:03:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Somalia (5)

Flag
United States (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Mogadishu(SO)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Mohammed Hussein (2)

Donald Trump (1)

Mohamed Siad Barre (1)

Somalia-based al-Shabab (1)

Nur Yasin (1)

Africa Center (1)

Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed (1)

Abdiasis Abu Musab (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

African Union (2)

AMISOM (1)

Al Shabab (1)

UN Security Council (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

TerroristAttack

Security

Conflict

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.