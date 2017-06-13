|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Israeli PM says Gaza power crisis "an internal matter"
JERUSALEM, June 13 (Xinhua) -- The power crisis in Gaza is "an internal Palestinian matter," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday in a first comment since Israel decided to reduce its electricity supply to Gaza. The remark was made two days after Israel's security cabinet decided....
xinhuanet_en 5:15:00 PM CEST
