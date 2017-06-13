|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Thai PM set to speed up Thailand-China railway project
BANGKOK, June 13 (Xinhua) -- Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha confirmed on Tuesday he will use Article 44 next week to accelerate the Thailand-China railway project. Speaking at Government House following a weekly cabinet meeting, Prayut said he will certainly use the Article 44 absolute power....
xinhuanet_en 1:56:00 PM CEST
