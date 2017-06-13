Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Trump Eyes Supreme Court After Appeals Court Rejects Travel Ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday criticized a federal appeals court one day after it handed him another legal setback by refusing to revive his U.S. travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority nations, and appeared poised for the nation's top court to weigh in. On Monday, the San Francisco-based 9th U.

voanews 4:06:00 PM CEST

Trump administration asks for more time to file travel ban briefs

jpost 8:42:00 PM CEST

Trump says travel ban ruling comes at 'dangerous time'

ynetnews 2:13:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (26)

Help about this topicPlaces

Washington(US)

Richmond(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Donald Trump (2)

San Francisco-based (2)

Neil Gorsuch (1)

Derrick Watson (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Supreme Court (6)

Circuit Court (4)

United States Senate (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

Migration

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.