Tuesday, June 13, 2017
AIB float to value lender at up to €13.3bn
A llied Irish Bank's upcoming float will value the state-owned lender at up to €13.3bn (£11.8bn), the Irish finance ministry said in a statement today. The Irish government finally pushed the button on its IPO of a 25pc stake in Allied Irish Banks last month , announcing plans to float the stake on the London and Irish stock exchanges.
telegraph 5:16:00 AM CEST
