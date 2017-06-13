Main Menu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

AIB float to value lender at up to €13.3bn

A llied Irish Bank's upcoming float will value the state-owned lender at up to €13.3bn (£11.8bn), the Irish finance ministry said in a statement today. The Irish government finally pushed the button on its IPO of a 25pc stake in Allied Irish Banks last month , announcing plans to float the stake on the London and Irish stock exchanges.

Irish prime minister accused of ‘scaremongering’ over DUP

