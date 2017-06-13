|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
|
|
Two Georgia correctional officers killed, police hunt for 2 inmates
|
Two Georgia correctional officers were shot and killed on Tuesday by two inmates who then escaped, authorities said. The two correctional officers were killed after they were overpowered while transporting prisoners on State Highway 16, which bisects Putnam County in central Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta.
reuters 4:39:00 PM CEST
|
|
|