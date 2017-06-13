Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Two Georgia correctional officers killed, police hunt for 2 inmates

Two Georgia correctional officers were shot and killed on Tuesday by two inmates who then escaped, authorities said. The two correctional officers were killed after they were overpowered while transporting prisoners on State Highway 16, which bisects Putnam County in central Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta.

reuters 4:39:00 PM CEST

U.S. inmates at large after killing 2 prison guards during bus transport

xinhuanet_en 5:15:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United States (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

Atlanta(US)

Washington(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Putnam County (3)

Georgia Department (2)

Jeffrey Benkoe (1)

Donnie Rowe (1)

Ricky Dubose (1)

Joan Heath (1)

Teresa Slade (1)

Gina Cherelus (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Honda Civic (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.