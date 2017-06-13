|News ClusterEnglish
|
|
|Daily News Analysis, across languages and over time
|
|
|
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
|
|
Iran tracks down and kills IS suspects after attacks
|
Tehran (AFP) - Iran has tracked down and killed several suspected jihadists including the alleged mastermind of twin attacks in Tehran last week, a security official and a minister have said. Dozens of suspects have been arrested since the attacks on Wednesday killed 17 people in the first assault....
news-yahoo 7:36:00 AM CEST
|
|
|