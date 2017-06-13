Main Menu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Iran tracks down and kills IS suspects after attacks

Tehran (AFP) - Iran has tracked down and killed several suspected jihadists including the alleged mastermind of twin attacks in Tehran last week, a security official and a minister have said. Dozens of suspects have been arrested since the attacks on Wednesday killed 17 people in the first assault....

news-yahoo 7:36:00 AM CEST

EU's Mogherini confident US will stick to Iran nuclear deal

channelnewsasia 11:42:00 AM CEST

Iran says Saudi supports militants on its turf after Tehran attacks

ynetnews 2:13:00 PM CEST

