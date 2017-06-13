Main Menu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

UN report: More than 10,000 killed in Donbass conflict

GENEVA, June 13. /TASS/. More than 10,000 people have been killed and about 24,000 injured in Ukraine since the conflict in the east began in mid-April, 2014, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a quarterly report on Ukraine, published in Kiev and Geneva on Tuesday.

itartass_en 12:37:00 PM CEST

NABU, PGO continuing investigation of Party of Regions ‘secret ledgers’

kyivpost 3:46:00 PM CEST

