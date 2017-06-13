|News ClusterEnglish
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
UN report: More than 10,000 killed in Donbass conflict
GENEVA, June 13. /TASS/. More than 10,000 people have been killed and about 24,000 injured in Ukraine since the conflict in the east began in mid-April, 2014, the UN’s Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said in a quarterly report on Ukraine, published in Kiev and Geneva on Tuesday.
