Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Indonesia has reached tax deal with Google for 2016 - finance minister

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc’s < GOOGL .O> Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday. “We already have an agreement with them based on 2016. But we can’t disclose the figure, that is a secret,” Indonesia....

euronews-en 6:54:00 AM CEST

Saina advances to second round of Indonesia Open

expressindia 5:53:00 PM CEST

Islamic State cells in nearly all Indonesian provinces

ynetnews 9:09:00 AM CEST

PDI-P struggles to find popular candidates

JakartaPost 6:44:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Indonesia (15)

Flag
Thailand (3)

Help about this topicPlaces

Jakarta(ID)

Help about this topicRelated People

Gatot Nurmantyo (1)

Irfan Fadhilah (1)

Edwina Gibbs (1)

Eveline Danubrata (1)

Saina Nehwal (1)

Nitchaon Jindapol (1)

West Java (1)

Tai Tzu Ying (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

Islamic State (2)

Google (2)

Democratic Party (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.