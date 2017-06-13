|News ClusterEnglish
Indonesia has reached tax deal with Google for 2016 - finance minister
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has reached a settlement with Alphabet Inc’s < GOOGL .O> Google for 2016 in their dispute over taxes, the country’s finance minister said on Tuesday. “We already have an agreement with them based on 2016. But we can’t disclose the figure, that is a secret,” Indonesia....
euronews-en 6:54:00 AM CEST
