Tuesday, June 13, 2017
'Metroid: Samus Returns' will soon spelunk alien caverns on the 3DS
In addition to teasing the fourth installment of the Metroid Prime series at E3 on Tuesday, Nintendo also announced that the armored space heroine will be returning to the 3DS in a 2.5-D side-scrolling adventure titled, "Metroid: Samus Returns". Developed by MercurySteam, the team that created....
engadget 7:48:00 PM CEST
