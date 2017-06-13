Main Menu

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Shooting at Munich station probably not terrorist attack

At least one person was injured in a shooting at a local train station in Munich on Tuesday, German police tweeted, adding they had secured the area and Bavarian public radio, citing police, said it was probably not a terrorist attack. “There is no danger to the public,” said a spokeswoman for the police.

cyprus-mail 11:29:00 AM CEST

One man detained, several wounded in Munich rail shooting

taipeitimes 7:28:00 PM CEST

Several wounded by shots at German rail station

manilatimes 6:16:00 PM CEST

Germany train station shooting: Police officer, others injured in Munich attack

expressindia 2:46:00 PM CEST

Number of Britons granted citizenship in Germany quadruples

todayonline 1:06:00 PM CEST

