Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Shooting at Munich station probably not terrorist attack
At least one person was injured in a shooting at a local train station in Munich on Tuesday, German police tweeted, adding they had secured the area and Bavarian public radio, citing police, said it was probably not a terrorist attack. “There is no danger to the public,” said a spokeswoman for the police.
