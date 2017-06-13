Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Tuesday, June 13, 2017

Ex-NBA star Dennis Rodman arrives in North Korea, says Trump would support trip

PYONGYANG—Dennis Rodman, the former NBA bad boy who has palled around with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, flew back to Pyongyang on Tuesday for the first time in Donald Trump’s presidency. He said he is ȁ#x201c;just trying to open a doorȁ#x201d; on a mission that he thinks his former Celebrity Apprentice boss would support.

TorontoStar 3:56:00 PM CEST

Trump to host South Korea president June 29-30: White House

reuters 3:01:00 PM CEST

North Korea soldier defects through heavily mined DMZ border to South

reuters 3:01:00 PM CEST

Rodman’s return to North Korea brings with it speculation of Trump connection

japantimes 12:19:00 PM CEST

The Latest: Potcoin sponsoring Rodman's North Korea trip

nzherald 7:22:00 PM CEST

Jailed US student flown out of North Korea 'in coma'

afp-english 8:08:00 PM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of (14)

Flag
United States (11)

Flag
Korea, Republic Of (6)

Help about this topicPlaces

NKorea(KP)

Pyongyang(KP)

Seoul(KR)

Help about this topicRelated People

Dennis Rodman (9)

Donald Trump (7)

Kim Jong-un (5)

Thomas Shannon (2)

Kim Dong (2)

Kenneth Bae (1)

Jack Kim (1)

James Mattis (1)

Daniel Pinkston (1)

Bill Clinton (1)

Kim Jong Il (1)

Barack Obama (1)

Park Geun-hye (1)

North Korea (26)

Joseph Terwilliger (2)

Celebrity Apprentice (2)

Troy University (1)

Cindy Warmbier (1)

Kim Sang Duk (1)

Moon Jae-in (1)

Maybe Dennis (1)

Jim Mattis (1)

Otto Warmbier (1)

Duyeon Kim (1)

United States (1)

Kim Hak-song (1)

Chris Volo (1)

Peninsula Future Forum (1)

Kim Hak-Song (1)

Foreign Ministry (1)

Tony Kim (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

White House (5)

Air Koryo (2)

State Department (2)

The Pentagon (2)

Washington Post (1)

Japan Times (1)

University of Virginia (1)

West Point (1)

Fox News (1)

Help about this topicAlerts
Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.