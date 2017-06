Pakistan confirms Chinese couple killed after IS claim FILE - In this Saturday, April 29, 2017 file photo, Pakistan's Interior Minister, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan speaks during a press conference in Karachi, Pakistan. Pakistan's Interior minister on Monday, June 12, 2017 is confirming a Chinese couple's killing claimed by Islamic State group. ABCnews 4:13:00 AM CEST ICC Champions Trophy: England have edge vs Pakistan in 1st semi-final HindustanTimes 1:39:00 PM CEST