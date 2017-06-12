Main Menu

Monday, June 12, 2017

Nigerian troops overpower Boko Haram fighters in gunfight: army spokesman

ABUJA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian troops overpowered Boko Haram fighters in a fierce gunfight, killing a large number of the terrorists in the northeastern region of the country late Sunday, an army spokesman said on Monday. A terrorist commander identified as Abu Nazir was among those neutralized....

xinhuanet_en 2:53:00 PM CEST

Nigeria army says it killed Boko Haram leader, frees 9 kids

theglobeandmail 5:39:00 PM CEST

