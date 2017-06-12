|News ClusterEnglish
Monday, June 12, 2017
Nigerian troops overpower Boko Haram fighters in gunfight: army spokesman
ABUJA, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Nigerian troops overpowered Boko Haram fighters in a fierce gunfight, killing a large number of the terrorists in the northeastern region of the country late Sunday, an army spokesman said on Monday. A terrorist commander identified as Abu Nazir was among those neutralized....
xinhuanet_en 2:53:00 PM CEST
