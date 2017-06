MUMBAI, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Indian markets closed lower Monday. Equity benchmarks extended losses from the morning session, dragged by infrastructure, banks and auto stocks. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex closed at 31,095.70, 166.36 points, or 0.53 percent, down compared to its previous close at 31,262. xinhuanet_en 1:10:00 PM CEST