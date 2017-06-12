Main Menu

Monday, June 12, 2017

ILO: Children Risk Exploitation Most in Asia, Africa

GENEVA — The International Labor Organization (ILO) reports children caught in conflict and natural disasters are most at risk of child labor and of falling prey to trafficking, sexual exploitation and abuse. To mark the World Day Against Child Labor, the ILO is calling on governments to eliminate the worst forms of child labor.

voanews 4:37:00 PM CEST

This is the nation of 170 million enslaved children

iran-daily 6:24:00 AM CEST

