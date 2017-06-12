Main Menu

News language and date

Analysis over time

Monday, June 12, 2017

'I'll stay for as long as you want me,' British PM May tells Tory MPs

Britain's Theresa May told her party today she would serve as prime minister as long as they wanted after a botched election gamble cost the party its majority in parliament and weakened London's hand days before formal Brexit negotiations. With British politics thrust into the deepest turmoil since....

timesofmalta 8:34:00 PM CEST

Supreme Court

topix 6:47:00 PM CEST

Juncker says 'dust must settle in Britain' before talks

dailymail 11:33:00 AM CEST

Another stunning United Kingdom ballot result

japantimes 12:36:00 PM CEST

Britain’s May to face party lawmakers after election disaster

theglobeandmail 1:47:00 PM CEST

UK election: Who could replace Theresa May as Britain's prime minister?

radioaustralia 9:04:00 AM CEST

The Latest: Sinn Fein's Adams warns on prospective deal

nzherald 2:50:00 PM CEST

Clock ticking on talks as parties seek independent... Talks aimed as restoring devolution will resume today - but with little hope of immediate...

belfasttelegraph 8:55:00 AM CEST

Help about this topicCountries

Flag
United Kingdom (36)

Flag
United States (7)

Flag
Ireland (4)

Help about this topicPlaces

London(GB)

Hastings(GB)

New York City(US)

Westminster(US)

Help about this topicRelated People

Theresa May (12)

David Davis (8)

Jeremy Corbyn (4)

Boris Johnson (3)

Enda Kenny (2)

George Osborne (2)

Arlene Foster (2)

Michael Gove (2)

Gerry Adams (2)

Nicola Sturgeon (1)

Margaret Thatcher (1)

Liam Fox (1)

James Brokenshire (1)

Leo Varadkar (1)

Jean-Claude Juncker (1)

David Cameron (1)

Andrea Leadsom (2)

Amber Rudd (2)

Stephen Martin (1)

Graham Brady (1)

Ruth Davidson (1)

Belfast Telegraph (1)

Stephen Crabb (1)

North Belfast (1)

Alexander Winterstein (1)

Help about this topicOther Names

European Union (23)

Democratic Unionist Party (7)

Conservative Party (6)

Sinn Fein (5)

Downing Street (2)

Labour Party (2)

European Commission (2)

Evening Standard (2)

National Party (1)

Common Market (1)

Civil Service (1)

Ireland Executive (1)

World War (1)

Sky News (1)

Foreign Office (1)

Help about this topicAlerts

CustomsUnion

Migration

UKReferendum

Joint Research Center

The selection and placement of stories are determined automatically by a computer program.

This site is a joint project of DG-JRC and DG-Press.

THIS SITE IS STILL WORK IN PROGRESS. THEREFORE PLEASE EXCUSE ANY PROBLEMS!

Please send any comments or suggestions to Email address as image.

This site is a project of the SES Unit of the IPSC, DG-JRC.

The information on this site is subject to a disclaimer.