Monday, June 12, 2017
Strong, shallow earthquake rattles Indonesia's capital
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) " A strong earthquake rocked western parts of Indonesia's main island early Monday, causing panic but no immediate reports of damages of casualties. The National Disaster Management Agency said the earthquake shook wide parts of western Java island including the capital, Jakarta.
nzherald 3:58:00 AM CEST
